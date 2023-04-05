US Imports From Russia up More than 25% in February - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) US imports from Russia rose more than 25% in February despite continuous efforts by the United States to sanction Moscow for the war in Ukraine, data published by the US Commerce Department on Wednesday showed.

The United States bought $642.8 million worth of Russian goods in February, up from $508.

6 million in February, according to the data by the US Census Bureau, a unit of the Commerce Department.

US exports to Russia also rose to $61.2 million in February from January's $44.6 million, which marked a record low in the history of post-Soviet Russia since 1992.

The higher import-export numbers raised the trade deficit between the two countries to $581.6 million in February, from January's $464 million, with the balance being in Russia's favor.