UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Imposed New Sanctions On Iran After Missile Strikes - Trump

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 10:40 PM

US Imposed New Sanctions on Iran After Missile Strikes - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The United States has already slapped Iran with new sanctions, announced as a response to its attacks on military bases in Iraq, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

"It's already been done. We've increased them. They were very severe, but now it's increased substantially," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I just approved it a little while ago with Treasury." 

Related Topics

Iran White House Iraq Trump United States

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends wedding reception

1 hour ago

Human potential in MENA â€˜remarkableâ€™, nobody w ..

1 hour ago

Four cops transferred in Punjab

2 minutes ago

Number of Polio refusal cases reduced in Bannu

2 minutes ago

The traders' representatives included Kashif Chaud ..

2 minutes ago

Local Government Ambassador Program inaugurated in ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.