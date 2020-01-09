US Imposed New Sanctions on Iran After Missile Strikes - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The United States has already slapped Iran with new sanctions, announced as a response to its attacks on military bases in Iraq, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

"It's already been done. We've increased them. They were very severe, but now it's increased substantially," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I just approved it a little while ago with Treasury."