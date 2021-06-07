US Imposed Over 90 Sanctions on Russia Although This Instrument Is Not Effective - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The United States has introduced over 90 sanctions on Russia although this instrument is not effective in the bilateral relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"One thing remains obvious, they stick to the policy of sanctions. Actually, they have introduced over 90 sanctions against our country.

This is certainly a vicious circle, which should theoretically be abandoned, as sanctions do not contribute to achieving any goals," Peskov told reporters.

"Sanctions are being introduced without any specific purpose, not in order to achieve something, as sanctions do not help achieve anything, this is not an instrument that works with Russia. A mutual respect-based dialogue is the only instrument that works with Russia," the Kremlin spokesman continued.