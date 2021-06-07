UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Imposed Over 90 Sanctions On Russia Although This Instrument Is Not Effective - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

US Imposed Over 90 Sanctions on Russia Although This Instrument Is Not Effective - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The United States has introduced over 90 sanctions on Russia although this instrument is not effective in the bilateral relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"One thing remains obvious, they stick to the policy of sanctions. Actually, they have introduced over 90 sanctions against our country.

This is certainly a vicious circle, which should theoretically be abandoned, as sanctions do not contribute to achieving any goals," Peskov told reporters.

"Sanctions are being introduced without any specific purpose, not in order to achieve something, as sanctions do not help achieve anything, this is not an instrument that works with Russia. A mutual respect-based dialogue is the only instrument that works with Russia," the Kremlin spokesman continued.

Related Topics

Russia Circle United States

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,968 new COVID-19 cases, 1,933 reco ..

4 minutes ago

CBUAE introduces whistleblowing portal to anonymou ..

34 minutes ago

DEWA organises WETEX, Dubai Solar Show at Expo 202 ..

49 minutes ago

Air Arabia announces new service to Phuket

49 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar attempts to save Hania Aamir from on ..

51 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif enjoys grandson Junaid Safdar's polo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.