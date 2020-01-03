UrduPoint.com
US Imposed Sanctions On Cuban Minister Of Armed Forces - Pompeo

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 02:50 AM

US Imposed Sanctions on Cuban Minister of Armed Forces - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that sanctions have been imposed against Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces Minister Leopoldo Cintra Frias for alleged human rights violations and actions to prop up Venezuelan authorities.

"The Department is publicly designating Leopoldo Cintra Frias, Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba (MINFAR), under Section 7031(c) of the FY 2019 Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, due to his involvement, by command responsibility, in gross violations of human rights," Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday.

Designation under Section 7031(c) makes foreign government officials and their immediate family members ineligible for entry into the United States.

