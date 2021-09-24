US Imposes $1.9Mln Fine on United Airlines for Long Tarmac Delays - Transportation Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) United Airlines is required to pay a $1.9 million fine for violating its rules against long tarmac delays, the US Department of Transportation said in an order on Friday.

"United failed to adhere to the assurances in its contingency plan for lengthy tarmac delays for 20 domestic flights and five international flights at various airports throughout the United States. Specifically, the carrier permitted flights to remain on the tarmac for more than three hours for the domestic flights and more than four hours for the international flights without providing passengers an opportunity to deplane....This order directs United to cease and desist from future similar violations of Part 259 and sections 41712 and 42301 and assesses United $1.9 million in civil penalties," the order said.

United Airlines responded by saying it is committed to fully complying with the Department of Transportation's tarmac delay rules and regulations.

"United notes that this consent order covers more than five years, and ultimately only 25 out of nearly 8 million flights operated by United and its United Express partners during that time have been determined by the Department to warrant enforcement action. While United enters freely into this settlement with the Department, it does not agree with the Department's description of the flights in this order," the airline said.

Founded in 1926, United Airlines is one of the largest airlines in the world. The airline operates across the United States, including large and small cities alike, as well as across six continents.