US Imposes Additional $2.8 Billion Tariffs on Russian Goods - USTR

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The US announced additional tariffs on Russian goods worth approximately $2.8 billion Dollars, according to a release published by the US Trade Representative Office on Friday.

"Today President Biden announced additional tariff increases on a variety of goods from Russia worth approximately $2.

8 billion," the release stated. These include doubling tariffs to 70% on most metal and metal products and increasing tariffs on other products to 35%. There are also tariff increases on aluminum.