US Imposes Additional Visa Restrictions on Chinese Officials - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Monday that the United States has imposed new visa restrictions for Chinese officials suspected of being involved in the repression of a wide array of people, including political dissidents, ethnic minorities and religious figures.

"Today, I am announcing the imposition of additional restrictions under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act on the issuance of visas for Chinese officials who are believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, policies or actions aimed at repressing religious and spiritual practitioners, members of ethnic minority groups, dissidents, human rights defenders, journalists, labor organizers, civil society organizers, and peaceful protesters," Pompeo said.

Family members of officials engaged in such practices may also be subject to the additional restrictions, Pompeo added without specifying the new measures.