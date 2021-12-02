US Imposes Belarus-Related Sanctions on 12 Companies - Treasury

The United States has imposed Belarus-related sanctions on 12 companies - 11 Belarusian and 1 Ukrainian - including on the Belarusian Potash Company, the US Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The United States has imposed Belarus-related sanctions on 12 companies - 11 Belarusian and 1 Ukrainian - including on the Belarusian Potash Company, the US Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a statement on Thursday.

"The following entities have been added to OFAC's SDN (Specially Designated Nationals) List: AGAT ELECTROMECHANICAL PLANT OJSC..., AGROROZKVIT LLC..., CJSC BELTECHEXPORT..., FOREIGN LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY SLAVKALI..., JOINT STOCK COMPANY 140 REPAIR PLANT..., JSC TRANSAVIAEXPORT AIRLINES..., KIDMA TECH OJSC..., OOO GARDSERVIS..., OPEN JOINT STOCK COMPANY BELARUSIAN POTASH COMPANY..., PELENG JSC..., REPUBLICAN STATE PUBLIC ASSOCIATION PRESIDENTIAL sports CLUB..., REPUBLICAN UNITARY ENTERPRISE TSENTRKURORT," the statement said.