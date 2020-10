US Imposes Belarus-Related Sanctions on 8 High-Ranking Officials - Treasury

The United States has sanctioned eight high-ranking Belarus officials, including Internal Affairs Minister Yuri Karaev, Deputy Interior Minister Yuri Nazarenko and Internal Troops Commander Khazalbek Atabekov, the US Treasury Department website revealed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The United States has sanctioned eight high-ranking Belarus officials, including Internal Affairs Minister Yuri Karaev, Deputy Interior Minister Yuri Nazarenko and Internal Troops Commander Khazalbek Atabekov, the US Treasury Department website revealed on Friday.

The sanctions also target Minsk Riot Police Chief Dmitry Balaba and the Belarus Central Election Commission head Alena Dmukhayla.

Earlier on Friday, the European Union decided to approve a list of some 40 individuals in Belarus targeted for sanctions.