US Imposes Belarus-Related Sanctions on 8 High-Ranking Officials - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) The United States has sanctioned eight high-ranking Belarus officials, including Internal Affairs Minister Yuri Karaev, Deputy Interior Minister Alexander Barsukov and Internal Troops Commander Yuriy Nazaranka, the US Treasury Department website revealed on Friday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated eight individuals for their roles in the fraudulent August 9, 2020 Belarus presidential election or the subsequent violent crackdown on peaceful protesters," the Treasury said in the release. "These designations, pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13405, target individuals who are responsible for, or have participated in, undermining democratic processes in Belarus."

The sanctions also target Minsk Riot Police Chief Dmitry Balaba, Belarus' Central Election Commission (CEC) Deputy Chairperson Vadim Ipatov, Belarus Central Election Commission Secretary Alena Dmukhayla, Deputy Internal Troops Commander Khazalbek Atabekov, and Minsk Police Chief Ivan Kubrakov.

In response to the EU sanctions, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said that Minsk would put into effect a reciprocal sanctions list from Friday, but it will not publish it "in accordance with the established civilized diplomatic practice.

" Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement that The Belarusian sanctions list, adopted in response to the sanctions of the European Union, automatically comes into effect in Russia as well.

Moscow regards EU sanctions against Belarus as open and unacceptable pressure on the republic's authorities, unilateral restrictions are illegitimate, this step by Brussels violates the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, Zakharova said.

Presidential elections were held in Belarus on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission, President Alexander Lukashenko won them with 80.1 percent of the vote. The Belarusian opposition claimed ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, not Lukashenko, had won.

Mass opposition protests began across Belarus after the presidential elections. In the first days, the rallies were crushed by law enforcement officers: tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets were used against the protesters, who did not agree with the election results. In line with official data, over 6,700 people were detained in the first days. Hundreds of people were injured during the riots, including over 130 law enforcement officers. Three protesters have died.