US Imposes Controls on Military Exports to Russia, China, Cuba, Venezuela - Commerce Dept

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The United States has introduced new strict controls on exports of military technology to Russia, China, Cuba and Venezuela, the Commerce Department announced on Thursday.

"Department of Commerce (Commerce) imposed new controls on any US technologies and specific activities of US persons who may be supporting foreign military-intelligence end uses and end users in China, Cuba, Russia, and Venezuela, as well as in terrorist-supporting countries," the release said.

"BIS is also enhancing controls to prevent US persons from supporting unauthorized weapons of mass destruction (WMD) programs, including weapons delivery systems and production facilities."