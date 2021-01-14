UrduPoint.com
US Imposes Controls on Military Exports to Russia, China, Cuba, Venezuela - Commerce Dept.

The United States has introduced new strict controls on exports of military technology to Russia, China, Cuba and Venezuela, the US Commerce Department announced in a release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The United States has introduced new strict controls on exports of military technology to Russia, China, Cuba and Venezuela, the US Commerce Department announced in a release on Thursday.

"Today, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) in the Department of Commerce (Commerce) imposed new controls on any US technologies and specific activities of US persons who may be supporting foreign military-intelligence end uses and end users in China, Cuba, Russia, and Venezuela, as well as in terrorist-supporting countries," the release said. "BIS is also enhancing controls to prevent US persons from supporting unauthorized weapons of mass destruction (WMD) programs, including weapons delivery systems and production facilities."

The Commerce Department explained the BIS is also expanding the license requirement for exports, re-exports and in-country transfers to military-intelligence end uses and end users in China, Russia and Venezuela beyond enumerated items subject to existing military end-use/end-user controls to apply to all items subject to the Export Administration Regulations (EAR).

"These controls will also apply to terrorist-supporting and embargoed countries," the release said.

The Commerce Department also said that BIS is revising end-use controls related to chemical and biological weapons, rocket systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones.

"BIS also is establishing a framework for informing exporters, re-exporters and transferors of items subject to the EAR that a license is required for specific transactions intended to circumvent Entity List-based license requirements, or for specific foreign parties assisting listed entities in circumventing such license requirements," it said.

The Department noted that the actions will go into effect on March 16, and will affect Cuba's Directorate of Military Intelligence and its Directorate of Military Counterintelligence, China's Intelligence Bureau of the Joint Staff Department, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Intelligence Organization and its Artesh Directorate for Intelligence, North Korea's Reconnaissance General Bureau , Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate, Syria's Military Intelligence Service as well as Venezuela's General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence.

