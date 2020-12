US Imposes Cuba-, Nicaragua-Related Sanctions Against 3 Entities, 3 Individuals - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The United States imposed new sanctions on three Cuban entities and three individuals from Nicaragua, the US Department of the Treasury announced on Monday.

The Treasury Department 's Office of Foreign Assets Control added to the Specially Designated Nationals list Grupo De Administracion Empresarial, Financiera Cimex and Kave Coffee over their operations in Cuba.

The Treasury Department said it also designated three individuals - Aguilar Garcia, Dominguez Alvarez, Gutierrez Mercado - for Nicaragua-related sanctions.