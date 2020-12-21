UrduPoint.com
US Imposes Cuba, Nicaragua-Related Sanctions On 3 Entities, 3 Individuals - Treasury

Mon 21st December 2020 | 09:30 PM

US Imposes Cuba, Nicaragua-Related Sanctions on 3 Entities, 3 Individuals - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions on three Cuban entities allegedly controlled by the country's military and on three senior Nicaraguan officials, the US Department of the Treasury announced on Monday.

The Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) added to its Specially Designated Nationals list Grupo De Administracion Empresarial, described as an umbrella enterprise with interests in the tourism, financial investment, import/export, and remittance sectors of the Cuban economy; Financiera Cimex, a financial investment and remittance company; and the coffee company Kave Coffee.

The Treasury Department said the three companies have a Panamanian incorporation they use "to subvert international trade restrictions."

"The Trump administration remains committed to targeting the Cuban regime for its malign behavior and attempts to circumvent United States sanctions," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

The Treasury Department also designated Nicaragua Supreme Court of Justice Vice President Marvin Ramiro Aguilar Garcia; National Assembly Deputy Walmaro Antonio Gutierrez Mercado; and Nicaraguan National Police Chief in Leon Fidel De Jesus Dominguez Alvarez.

The Treasury Department said the designations came in an effort to target government officials that continue to assist the President Daniel Ortega government's effort to undermine Nicaragua's democracy.

"The individuals designated today each are responsible for coopting judicial or financial reporting mechanisms to support the Ortega regime's systematic identification, intimidation, and punishment of political opposition," the Treasury Department said.

All their property of the designated entities and individuals in the United States will be blocked and the Americans are barred from any dealings with them.

