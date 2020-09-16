UrduPoint.com
US Imposes Cyber-Related Sanctions On 2 Russian Nationals - Treasury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:02 PM

The US imposed cyber-related sanctions on two Russian citizens, the Treasury Department said in a notice on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The US imposed cyber-related sanctions on two Russian citizens, the Treasury Department said in a notice on Wednesday

The notice said Dmitrii Karasavidi and Danil Potekhin have been added to the US Cyber-related Specially Designated Nationals list.

