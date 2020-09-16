US Imposes Cyber-Related Sanctions on 2 Russian Nationals - Treasury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US imposed cyber-related sanctions on two Russian citizens, the Treasury Department said in a notice on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The US imposed cyber-related sanctions on two Russian citizens, the Treasury Department said in a notice on Wednesday

The notice said Dmitrii Karasavidi and Danil Potekhin have been added to the US Cyber-related Specially Designated Nationals list.