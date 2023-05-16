US Imposes Cyber-Related Sanctions on Russian National Mikhail Matveev - Treasury

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2023 | 07:34 PM

The US government has imposed cyber-related sanctions on Russian national Mikhail Pavlovich Matveev, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Tuesday

The US government added Pavlovich, who is also known by the monikers Wazawaka and Uhodiransomwar, to its list of Specially Designated Nationals, OFAC said in a notice.

Matveev is purportedly a major ransomware actor in the cybercriminal community, according to US media reports.

