US Imposes Ethiopia-Related Sanctions On 2 Individuals, 4 Entities - Treasury

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 09:09 PM

US Imposes Ethiopia-Related Sanctions on 2 Individuals, 4 Entities - Treasury

The United States has imposed sanctions related to the situation in Ethiopia against two individuals and four entities, including against the Eritrean Defense Forces, the US Department of the Treasury announced on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The United States has imposed sanctions related to the situation in Ethiopia against two individuals and four entities, including against the Eritrean Defense Forces, the US Department of the Treasury announced on Friday.

"The Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has issued Ethiopia General License 4, 'Authorizing the Wind Down of Transactions Involving Hidri Trust or Red Sea Trading Corporation,'" the statement said.

The sanctions target senior Eritrean military officer Abraha Kassa, Eritrean diplomat Hagos Ghebrehiwet and the Eritrean Defense Forces, the Hidri Trust group, the People's Front for Democracy and Justice organization and the Red Sea Trading Corporation.

