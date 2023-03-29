UrduPoint.com

US Imposes Export Restrictions On 2 Russian Entities, Others - Commerce Dept.

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The United States imposes export restriction on two entities from Russia along with several others from China, Nicaragua and Myanmar, US Department of Commerce said in a statement.

"The ERC determined to add two entities, Aviatech and Aviazapchast, under the destination of Russia, and three entities, Miya Win, Myanmar New Era Trading Company, and Suntac Group, under the destination of Burma, to the Entity List for engaging in activities contrary to US foreign policy interests. These additions are being made because Aviatech, Avizapchast, Miya Win, Myanmar New Era Trading Company, and Suntac Group sell, procure, and service military equipment that enables Burma's military regime to carry out human rights abuses, as well as brutal aerial attacks that have killed and injured civilians," said the document from the Federal Register, which is scheduled to be published on March 30.

The United States imposes restrictions on the Nicaraguan National Police (NNP) for engaging in activities contrary to U.S. foreign policy interests, the document noted. Washington also is adding to its entity list five entities from China for engaging in activities contrary to U.S. foreign policy interests, it added.

This rule is effective on March 28, 2023, according to the document.

