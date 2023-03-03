US Imposes Export Restrictions on 37 Entities in Russia, Belarus, China - Commerce Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The United States is going is imposing additional export control sanctions on 37 entities from a range of countries, including China, Russia and Belarus, according to a US Commerce Department document that is scheduled to be published on March 6.

"The Bureau of Industry and Security is amending the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) by adding 37 entities under 38 entries to the Entity List. These entities are listed under the destinations of Belarus (1), Burma (3), the People's Republic of China (China) (28), Pakistan (4), Russia (1) and Taiwan (1)," the document said on Thursday.

Among the Chinese entities, AIF Global Logistics Co., Ltd., Aispeed Industry Ltd., Arttronix International (HK) Ltd.

, Galaxy Electronics, Jotrin Electronics Ltd., and Korchina Logistics (HK) Ltd. have been added to the list of export restrictions because they have supplied or attempted to supply items, that are subject to the Export Administration Regulations (EAR), to an Iranian entity, the document said.

The US Commerce Department also added DMT Trading LLC from Belarus and DMT Electronics from Russia to its export restrictions list and designated them as "military end users" with a license requirement for all items subject to the EAR, the document said.

The license requirement for "military end users" means that such entities will be as a rule denied licenses for all items subject to the EAR other than food and medicine, the document added.