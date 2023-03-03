UrduPoint.com

US Imposes Export Restrictions On 37 Entities In Russia, Belarus, China - Commerce Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2023 | 03:00 AM

US Imposes Export Restrictions on 37 Entities in Russia, Belarus, China - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The United States is going is imposing additional export control sanctions on 37 entities from a range of countries, including China, Russia and Belarus, according to a US Commerce Department document that is scheduled to be published on March 6.

"The Bureau of Industry and Security is amending the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) by adding 37 entities under 38 entries to the Entity List. These entities are listed under the destinations of Belarus (1), Burma (3), the People's Republic of China (China) (28), Pakistan (4), Russia (1) and Taiwan (1)," the document said on Thursday.

Among the Chinese entities, AIF Global Logistics Co., Ltd., Aispeed Industry Ltd., Arttronix International (HK) Ltd.

, Galaxy Electronics, Jotrin Electronics Ltd., and Korchina Logistics (HK) Ltd. have been added to the list of export restrictions because they have supplied or attempted to supply items, that are subject to the Export Administration Regulations (EAR), to an Iranian entity, the document said.

The US Commerce Department also added DMT Trading LLC from Belarus and DMT Electronics from Russia to its export restrictions list and designated them as "military end users" with a license requirement for all items subject to the EAR, the document said.

The license requirement for "military end users" means that such entities will be as a rule denied licenses for all items subject to the EAR other than food and medicine, the document added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Russia China Burma Belarus United States March Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

King of Malaysia leaves UAE

King of Malaysia leaves UAE

2 hours ago
 UAEIIC, JOIN sign MoU to enhance cooperation, buil ..

UAEIIC, JOIN sign MoU to enhance cooperation, build investment capabilities

2 hours ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi hails UAE’s leadership on trade ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi hails UAE’s leadership on trade as key to nation’s rise in ..

2 hours ago
 Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambi ..

Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambique

3 hours ago
 UAE ranks among top 10 countries in Global Soft Po ..

UAE ranks among top 10 countries in Global Soft Power Index 2023

3 hours ago
 American University of Sharjah to showcase climate ..

American University of Sharjah to showcase climate credentials in lead-up to COP ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.