US Imposes Global Magnitsky Sanctions On 3 Bulgarians, Dozens Of Entities - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 07:47 PM

US Imposes Global Magnitsky Sanctions on 3 Bulgarians, Dozens of Entities - Treasury

The US has imposed sanctions on three Bulgarian individuals and dozens of entities, the Treasury Department announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The US has imposed sanctions on three Bulgarian individuals and dozens of entities, the Treasury Department announced on Wednesday.

The three individuals named in the Magnitsky designations include Vassil Kroumov Bojkov, Delyan Slavchev Peevski, and Ilko Dimitrov Zhelyazkov, according to the Treasury Department.

The individuals and entities were placed on the US Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) list, managed by the Office of Foreign Assets Control. The SDN List is designed to place sanctions or embargo measures on designated terrorists, officials and beneficiaries of certain authoritarian regimes, and international criminals.

