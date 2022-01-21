US Imposes Global Terrorism Sanctions on 3 Individuals, 10 Entities in Lebanon - Treasury

The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Friday added three individual and, ten entities in Lebanon, Zambia, and Germany to its list of designated persons for an alleged facilitation of global terrorism by Hezbollah

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Friday added three individual and, ten entities in Lebanon, Zambia, and Germany to its list of designated persons for an alleged facilitation of global terrorism by Hezbollah.

"The following individuals have been added to OFAC's SDN List: AYAD, Adnan..., AYAD, Jihad ... DIAB, Ali Adel," OFAC said in a press release.

The sanctions also target companies in Lebanon, Zambia, and Germany for their alleged links to the sanctioned individuals, including Golden Group Sal Off Shore, Golden Group Trading SRL, Hamer and Nail Construction Limited, Hamidco Investment Limited and Top fashion Gmbh Konfektionsbugelei.