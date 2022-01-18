US Imposes Hezbollah-Related Sanctions on 3 Individuals, 1 Entity - Treasury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The US government has imposed Hezbollah-related sanctions on three individuals and one entity, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Adel Diab, Ali Mohamad Daoun, Jihad Salem Alame and their company (Lebanon-based travel) company, Dar Al Salam for Travel and Tourism," the statement said.

The US government accused Hezbollah, which is a part of Lebanese government, of blocking economic reforms in Lebanon, inhibiting much needed change and creating conditions for crisis Lebanese economy faced, the statement said.

"Hezbollah claims it supports the Lebanese people, but just like other corrupt actors in Lebanon that Treasury has designated, Hezbollah continues to profit from insulated business ventures and backdoor political deals, amassing wealth that the Lebanese people never see," Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in the release.

US law requires blocking of all properties and interests in property of designated persons and entities, which remain under US control. The sanctions regime also prohibits Americans citizens from having transactions with them, according to the release.