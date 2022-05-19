US Imposes Hezbollah-Related Sanctions on 6 People, 8 Entities in Lebanon - Treasury

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) The United States has imposed Hezbollah-related sanctions on six individuals and eight entities in Lebanon, the US Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced on Thursday.

"The following individuals have been added to OFAC's SDN List: ABDALLAH, Ahmad Jalal Reda... ABDALLAH, Ali Reda... ABDALLAH, Hussein Ahmad Jalal...

ABDALLAH, Hussein Reda...ATTIA, Hussein Kamel... HAIDAMOUS, Joseph Ilya," the Treasury Department said in a notice.

The designated entities include Al Moukhtar Products Co., Focus Company , Focus Media Company, United General Contracting Company, United General Holding, United General Offshore, United General Services, United International Exhibition Company, according to the Treasury Department.

