US Imposes Hezbollah-Related Sanctions on 7 Individuals in Lebanon - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The United States has targeted seven persons in Lebanon in its latest round of Hezbollah-related sanctions, the Treasury announced on Tuesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated seven individuals in connection with Hizballah and its financial firm, Al-Qard al-Hassan (AQAH)," the Treasury said in a statement.

The sanctions target Ezzat Youssef Akar, Ibrahim Ali Daher, Abbas Hassan Gharib, Mustafa Habib Harb, Hasan Chehadeh Othman, Wahid Mahmud Subayti and Ahmad Mohamad Yazbeck, all from Lebanon, the Treasury said.