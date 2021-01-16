US Imposes Hong Kong-Related Sanctions on 3 Chinese, 3 Special Region Residents - Treasury

The United States has imposed sanctions on three Chinese and three Hong Kong officials in relation to crackdown on protesters in the special administrative region on January 6 that led to more than 50 arrests, the Treasury Department said in a notice on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The United States has imposed sanctions on three Chinese and three Hong Kong officials in relation to crackdown on protesters in the special administrative region on January 6 that led to more than 50 arrests, the Treasury Department said in a notice on Friday.

You Quan, the Vice Chairman of the Central Leading Group on Hong Kong and Macau Affairs, Sun Wenqing, the Deputy Director of the Office for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong and Tam Yiu-Chung, Hong Kong delegate to the National People's Congress Standing Committee as well as three officials in the National Security Division of the Hong Kong Police have been designated by the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).