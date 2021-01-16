UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Imposes Hong Kong-Related Sanctions On 3 Chinese, 3 Special Region Officials - Treasury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 12:30 AM

US Imposes Hong Kong-Related Sanctions on 3 Chinese, 3 Special Region Officials - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) The United States has imposed sanctions on three Chinese and three Hong Kong officials in relation to a crackdown on protesters in the special administrative region on January 6 that led to more than 50 arrests, the Treasury Department said in a notice on Friday.

You Quan, the Vice Chairman of the Central Leading Group on Hong Kong and Macau Affairs, Sun Wenqing, the Deputy Director of the Office for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong and Tam Yiu-Chung, Hong Kong delegate to the National People's Congress Standing Committee as well as three Hong Kong security officials were designated by the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a statement, condemned the arrests and called on authorities in China and Hong Kong to release the detainees, while vowing to hold those alleged to have orchestrated the crackdown to account.

On January 6, Police in Hong Kong on Wednesday detained over 50 high-profile anti-Beijing activists and politicians, including one US national, in early morning raids. According to South China Morning Post, all former Democratic opposition lawmakers - who resigned in protest in November - were arrested along with high-profile political organizers who took part in last July's Primary runoff effort to elect anti-Beijing candidates to the Legislative Council.

Beijing has expressed its support for the Hong Kong Police and has slammed Washington for what is says is a double standard in how the unrest in Hong Kong and at the US Capitol were perceived.

Frederic Choi Chin-Pang, Kelvin Kong Hok Lai, and Andrew Kan Kai Yan, officials in the National Security Division of the Hong Kong Police were also sanctioned by the OFAC, the notice said.

Related Topics

Protest Police China Washington Lai Hong Kong Macau United States January July November Congress Post All Opposition Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Palestinian President Orders to Hold General Elect ..

20 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: &#039;We re-affirm our support ..

31 minutes ago

Dozens of Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

20 minutes ago

US House Speaker Asks Ex-General to Review US Capi ..

6 minutes ago

UN Chief Urges World to Act With 'Greater' Solidar ..

6 minutes ago

WHO wants Covid jabs in all countries within 100 d ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.