US Imposes Hong Kong-Related Sanctions on 4 Chinese Officials - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The United States imposed Hong Kong-related sanctions on four Chinese nationals, the US Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a notice on Monday.

"The following individuals have been added to OFAC's SDN [Special Designated Nationals] List: DENG, Zhonghua... LAU, Edwina... LI, Jiangzhou... LI, Kwai-wah," the notice said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Edwina, Jiangzhou and Kwai-wah have been designated for implementing China's national security law in Hong Kong.

Zhonghua, the Deputy Director of the Hong Kong & Macau Affairs Office, has been designated for his role in cracking down on protesters in Hong Kong, Pompeo said.

The Chinese government enacted the national security law in Hong Kong in late June. The law adjusts security policies in Hong Kong to Beijing's perception of crime and punishment concerning separatism, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign countries.

Beijing has urged those who have criticized the new law to cease their interference in China's internal matters.