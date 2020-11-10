UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Imposes Hong Kong-Related Sanctions On 4 Chinese Officials - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 01:20 AM

US Imposes Hong Kong-Related Sanctions on 4 Chinese Officials - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The United States imposed Hong Kong-related sanctions on four Chinese nationals, the US Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a notice on Monday.

"The following individuals have been added to OFAC's SDN [Special Designated Nationals] List: DENG, Zhonghua... LAU, Edwina... LI, Jiangzhou... LI, Kwai-wah," the notice said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Edwina, Jiangzhou and Kwai-wah have been designated for implementing China's national security law in Hong Kong.

Zhonghua, the Deputy Director of the Hong Kong & Macau Affairs Office, has been designated for his role in cracking down on protesters in Hong Kong, Pompeo said.

The Chinese government enacted the national security law in Hong Kong in late June. The law adjusts security policies in Hong Kong to Beijing's perception of crime and punishment concerning separatism, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign countries.

Beijing has urged those who have criticized the new law to cease their interference in China's internal matters.

Related Topics

China Beijing Hong Kong Macau United States June Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Wales’ global reach extends far to the Middle Ea ..

36 minutes ago

UAE chairs joint ministerial meeting between GCC a ..

51 minutes ago

No accidents reported in Dubai during the Unstable ..

1 hour ago

SGMB to offer training to government professionals

1 hour ago

Dubai Culture holds public webinar to discuss futu ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President of Guine ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.