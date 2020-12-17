UrduPoint.com
US Imposes Iran-related Sanctions On 1 Individual, 5 Entities - Treasury Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 12:13 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The United States has imposed Iran-related sanctions on one individual and five companies and China and the United Arab Emirates over their alleged involvement in Iranian petrochemicals sales, the US Treasury Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated four entities for facilitating the export of Iranian petrochemical products by Triliance Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (Triliance), an entity designated by Treasury in January 2020," the statement said.

The sanctions target China-based Donghai International Ship Management Limited and Petrochem South East Limited, as well as UAE-based Alpha Tech Trading FZE and Petroliance Trading FZE.

Alongside the Treasury's sanctions, the US State Department designated the Vietnam Gas and Chemicals Transportation Corporation and its Managing Director Vo Ngoc Phung, the statement said

