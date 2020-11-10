US Imposes Iran-Related Sanctions on 4 Individuals, 6 Entities - Treasury

The US government has imposed Iran-related sanctions on four individual and six entities, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The US government has imposed Iran-related sanctions on four individual and six entities, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Included in the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control latest non-proliferation and Iran-related designations are two Iranian and Taiwanese nationals as well as entities based in Iran, Taiwan and Hong Kong.