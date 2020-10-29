US Imposes Iran-Related Sanctions on 5 Individuals, 11 Entities - Treasury

The United States has targeted five persons and 11 entities in its latest round of Iran-related sanctions, the US Department of the Treasury said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The United States has targeted five persons and 11 entities in its latest round of Iran-related sanctions, the US Department of the Treasury said on Thursday.

The Treasury Department said the sanctioned individuals include three Iranian nationals - Hossein Firouzi Arani, Amir Hossein Bahreini and Ramezan Oladi; one Indian national - Murtuza Mustafamunir Basrai; and one Chinese national - Lin Na Wei.

Among the targeted entities are the Bakhtar Commercial Company in Tehran, ELFO Energy Holding Ltd., Glory Advanced Ltd., Birnin Ltd., Jane Shang Co. Ltd., Sibshur Ltd. - all five in Hong Kong, as well as Jiaxiang Energy Holding Pte. Ltd. and Strait Shipbrokers Pte. Ltd. in Singapore, the Treasury Department added.