UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Imposes Iran-Related Sanctions On 5 Individuals, 11 Entities - Treasury

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 11:35 PM

US Imposes Iran-Related Sanctions on 5 Individuals, 11 Entities - Treasury

The United States has targeted five persons and 11 entities in its latest round of Iran-related sanctions, the US Department of the Treasury said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The United States has targeted five persons and 11 entities in its latest round of Iran-related sanctions, the US Department of the Treasury said on Thursday.

The Treasury Department said the sanctioned individuals include three Iranian nationals - Hossein Firouzi Arani, Amir Hossein Bahreini and Ramezan Oladi; one Indian national - Murtuza Mustafamunir Basrai; and one Chinese national - Lin Na Wei.

Among the targeted entities are the Bakhtar Commercial Company in Tehran, ELFO Energy Holding Ltd., Glory Advanced Ltd., Birnin Ltd., Jane Shang Co. Ltd., Sibshur Ltd. - all five in Hong Kong, as well as Jiaxiang Energy Holding Pte. Ltd. and Strait Shipbrokers Pte. Ltd. in Singapore, the Treasury Department added.

Related Topics

India China Company Hong Kong Tehran Singapore United States All

Recent Stories

Pakistani-American IT expert has launched a campai ..

1 hour ago

Interior Minister stresses need of tolerance, coex ..

13 minutes ago

US Sold Petroleum From 4 Iranian Ships it Captured ..

13 minutes ago

Chinese Military Says Maintaining Ties With Pentag ..

13 minutes ago

EU Parliamentarians Call for International Control ..

13 minutes ago

Assad, Russian Delegation Discuss Attempts to Disr ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.