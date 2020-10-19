UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Imposes Iran-Related Sanctions On Chinese Companies - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 11:11 PM

US Imposes Iran-Related Sanctions on Chinese Companies - Treasury

The United States imposed Iran-related sanctions on five Hong Kong shipping companies and one Chinese investment group, The Treasury Department announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The United States imposed Iran-related sanctions on five Hong Kong shipping companies and one Chinese investment group, The Treasury Department announced on Monday.

DELIGHT SHIPPING CO LTD, GRACIOUS SHIPPING CO LTD, NOBLE SHIPPING CO LTD, REACH HOLDING GROUP, REACH SHIPPING LINES, SUPREME SHIPPING CO LTD were added to Specially Designated Nationals list, according to the statement.

The Treasury also slapped three individuals with sanctions for dealings with Iran.

Related Topics

Iran China Hong Kong United States

Recent Stories

WHO Hopes to Get Info on Pause in COVID-19 Treatme ..

3 seconds ago

Guinea's opposition self-declares victory in presi ..

4 seconds ago

Afghan leaders must seize historic opportunity to ..

6 seconds ago

US Charges 10 People in Alleged Russian Smuggling ..

39 minutes ago

Russia's Daily Gas Supplies to China Exceeded Cont ..

44 minutes ago

Federal Youth Authority launches youth sessions as ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.