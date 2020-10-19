US Imposes Iran-Related Sanctions on Chinese Companies - Treasury

The United States imposed Iran-related sanctions on five Hong Kong shipping companies and one Chinese investment group, The Treasury Department announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The United States imposed Iran-related sanctions on five Hong Kong shipping companies and one Chinese investment group, The Treasury Department announced on Monday.

DELIGHT SHIPPING CO LTD, GRACIOUS SHIPPING CO LTD, NOBLE SHIPPING CO LTD, REACH HOLDING GROUP, REACH SHIPPING LINES, SUPREME SHIPPING CO LTD were added to Specially Designated Nationals list, according to the statement.

The Treasury also slapped three individuals with sanctions for dealings with Iran.