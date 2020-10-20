UrduPoint.com
US Imposes Iran-Related Sanctions On Chinese Companies - State Department

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The United States imposed sanctions on six Chinese companies for their dealings with key Iranian shipping company IRISL, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Monday.

"The international community has long recognized that the Iranian regime uses the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) to transport proliferation-sensitive items intended for Iran's ballistic missile and military programs," Pompeo said in a statement. "Today, the United States is sanctioning six entities and two individuals for conduct related to IRISL and its subsidiary, Hafez Darya Arya Shipping Company (HDASCO).

"

Reach Holding Group (Shanghai) Company, Reach Shipping Lines, Delight Shipping, Gracious Shipping, Noble Shipping, and Supreme Shipping are being designated for having "knowingly sold, supplied, or transferred to Iran significant goods or services used in connection with the shipping sector of Iran."

One of the companies targeted, Reach Shipping Lines, transferred four large container vessels to HDASCO, according to Pompeo.

Reach Holding Group CEO Eric Chen and President Daniel He are also being sanctioned as a part of this action, he added.

