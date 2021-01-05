US Imposes Iran-Related Sanctions on Chinese Firm, 15 Other Entities - Treasury Dept.

The United States imposed sanctions on a Chinese supplier of graphite electrodes to Iran, 12 Iranian steel producers, and three foreign-based sales agents of a major Iranian mining holding company, the US Treasury Department said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) The United States imposed sanctions on a Chinese supplier of graphite electrodes to Iran , 12 Iranian steel producers, and three foreign-based sales agents of a major Iranian mining holding company , the US Treasury Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Iranian metals sector is an important revenue source for the Iranian regime, generating wealth for its corrupt leaders and financing a range of nefarious activities, including the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery, support for foreign terrorist groups, and a variety of human rights abuses, at home and abroad," the Treasury said.

The sanctions target China-based Kaifeng Pingmei New Carbon Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (KFCC) which specializes in the manufacture of carbon materials, key elements in steel production.