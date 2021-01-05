UrduPoint.com
US Imposes Iran-Related Sanctions On Chinese Firm, 15 Other Entities - Treasury

Tue 05th January 2021

The United States has imposed sanctions on a Chinese supplier of graphite electrodes to Iran, 12 Iranian steel producers and three foreign-based sales agents of a major Iranian mining holding company, the US Treasury Department said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) The United States has imposed sanctions on a Chinese supplier of graphite electrodes to Iran, 12 Iranian steel producers and three foreign-based sales agents of a major Iranian mining holding company, the US Treasury Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Iranian metals sector is an important revenue source for the Iranian regime, generating wealth for its corrupt leaders and financing a range of nefarious activities, including the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery, support for foreign terrorist groups, and a variety of human rights abuses, at home and abroad," the statement said.

The sanctions target China-based Kaifeng Pingmei New Carbon Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (KFCC), which specializes in the manufacture of carbon materials that are key elements in the production of steel, the statement said.

The Treasury Department explained in the statement that the KFCC fulfilled orders totaling thousands of metric tons of materials for several Iranian steel companies between December 2019 and June 2020.

KFCC sold 300 metric tons of graphite electrodes and miscellaneous equipment to Pasargad Steel Complex in Iran in mid-2020, the statement said.

The Pasagrad Steel Complex is able to produce 1.5 million tons of steel billets annually, while another designated entity - the Gilan Steel Complex operating two rolling mills with total capacity of 3 million ton, the statement also said.

The United State is also designated an Iran-based middle East Mines and Mineral Industries Development Holding Company (MIDHCO), which produces over 19 million tons of steel, iron, and copper products, the statement added.

The measures were taken pursuant to Executive Order 13871, which imposes sanctions on several sectors of Iran's economy that continue to generate significant revenue for the government, according to the statement.

