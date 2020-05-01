UrduPoint.com
US Imposes Iran-Related Sanctions On Taif Mining Services, Person Tied To IRGC - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 08:28 PM

The United States has imposed sanctions a dual Iraqi-Iranian national and his Oman-based mining firm, which Washington believes is a front company for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Qods Force, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions a dual Iraqi-Iranian national and his Oman-based mining firm, which Washington believes is a front company for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Qods Force, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Friday.

"The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) today designated dual Iranian and Iraqi national Amir Dianat, a longtime associate of senior officials of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF). Dianat, who is also known as Ameer Abdulazeez Jaafar Almthaje, is involved in IRGC-QF efforts to generate revenue and smuggle weapons abroad. OFAC is also designating Taif Mining Services LLC, a company owned, controlled, or directed by Dianat," the statement said.

