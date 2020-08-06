US Imposes Libya Sanctions on 3 Individuals, Entity in Malta - Treasury Department

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States has imposed new sanctions on three individuals and an entity based in Malta for allegedly smuggling fuel from and drugs to Libya, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The United States has imposed new sanctions on three individuals and an entity based in Malta for allegedly smuggling fuel from and drugs to Libya, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Thursday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control took action against a network of smugglers contributing to instability in Libya. OFAC designated Libyan national Faysal al-Wadi, operator of the vessel Maraya; two associates, Musbah Mohamad M Wadi and Nourddin Milood M Musbah; and the Malta-based company, Alwefaq Ltd, pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13726. Additionally, the vessel Maraya was identified as blocked property," the Treasury said.