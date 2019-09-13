UrduPoint.com
US Imposes Magnitsky Act Sanctions On Former Uganda Police Chief For Torture - Pompeo

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 09:54 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) The United States sanctioned former Uganda Police Inspector General Kale Kayihura for commanding a torture unit known as the Flying Squad from 2005 to 2018, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said on Friday.

"Specifically, the [State] Department has credible information that Kayihura was involved in torture and/or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment, through command responsibility of the Flying Squad, a specialized unit of the Uganda Police Force that reported directly to Kayihura," Pompeo said in a statement.

The Treasury Department designated Kayihura under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, Pompeo said.

