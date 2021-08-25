US Imposes Magnitsky Act Sanctions on Three Individuals in Paraguay - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The US government is imposing Magnitsky Act sanctions on three individuals in Paraguay for their role in corruption schemes in the South American country, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"The United States is imposing financial sanctions on three Paraguayan individuals for their roles in corruption schemes in Paraguay, as well as on five associated entities connected with those schemes, pursuant to Executive Order 13818," Blinken said in a statement.

The Department of the Treasury identified the individuals as Kassem Mohamad Hijazi, Khalil Ahmad Hijazi, and Liz Paola Doldan Gonza, a separate press release said.

"Taken in coordination with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Department of Homeland Security, these actions represent a whole-of-government effort to combat corruption in the Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay Tri-Border Area," he said.

The United States is committed to supporting Paraguay's efforts to combat corruption and promote accountability for those who undermine government institutions, Blinken added.