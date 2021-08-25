UrduPoint.com

US Imposes Magnitsky Act Sanctions On Three Individuals In Paraguay - Blinken

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 12:20 AM

US Imposes Magnitsky Act Sanctions on Three Individuals in Paraguay - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The US government is imposing Magnitsky Act sanctions on three individuals in Paraguay for their role in corruption schemes in the South American country, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"The United States is imposing financial sanctions on three Paraguayan individuals for their roles in corruption schemes in Paraguay, as well as on five associated entities connected with those schemes, pursuant to Executive Order 13818," Blinken said in a statement.

The Department of the Treasury identified the individuals as Kassem Mohamad Hijazi, Khalil Ahmad Hijazi, and Liz Paola Doldan Gonza, a separate press release said.

"Taken in coordination with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Department of Homeland Security, these actions represent a whole-of-government effort to combat corruption in the Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay Tri-Border Area," he said.

The United States is committed to supporting Paraguay's efforts to combat corruption and promote accountability for those who undermine government institutions, Blinken added.

Related Topics

Corruption Argentina Brazil Paraguay United States Government

Recent Stories

North America Cross-Border Freight Tops Pre-Pandem ..

North America Cross-Border Freight Tops Pre-Pandemic Levels 12% in June - Transp ..

16 minutes ago
 Fukushima Operator to Dig Tunnel for Dumping Water ..

Fukushima Operator to Dig Tunnel for Dumping Water From Crippled Plant - Reports

16 minutes ago
 Ain Dubai to welcome visitors in October

Ain Dubai to welcome visitors in October

2 hours ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi signs MoU with UAE Mixed Martial Art ..

DCT Abu Dhabi signs MoU with UAE Mixed Martial Arts Federation, Palms Sports to ..

2 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner directs magistrates to conduct ..

Deputy Commissioner directs magistrates to conduct 50 inspections daily

16 minutes ago
 Abdullah Ishtiaq, Hafiz Abdur Rehman win Poster & ..

Abdullah Ishtiaq, Hafiz Abdur Rehman win Poster & Speech competitions

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.