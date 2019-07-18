US Imposes Magnitsky Sanctions on 4 Iraqis, Including 2 Politicians - Treasury

The United States has imposed sanctions on four Iraqi nationals who it believes have engaged in corruption and committed grave human rights abuses in the country, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The United States has imposed sanctions on four Iraqi nationals who it believes have engaged in corruption and committed grave human rights abuses in the country, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated two militia figures, Rayan al-Kildani and Waad Qado, and two former Iraqi governors, Nawfal Hammadi al-Sultan and Ahmed al-Jubouri, pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13818, which builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act and targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuse and corruption," the release said.