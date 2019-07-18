UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Imposes Magnitsky Sanctions On 4 Iraqis, Including 2 Politicians - Treasury

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 09:50 PM

US Imposes Magnitsky Sanctions on 4 Iraqis, Including 2 Politicians - Treasury

The United States has imposed sanctions on four Iraqi nationals who it believes have engaged in corruption and committed grave human rights abuses in the country, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The United States has imposed sanctions on four Iraqi nationals who it believes have engaged in corruption and committed grave human rights abuses in the country, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated two militia figures, Rayan al-Kildani and Waad Qado, and two former Iraqi governors, Nawfal Hammadi al-Sultan and Ahmed al-Jubouri, pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13818, which builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act and targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuse and corruption," the release said.

Related Topics

Corruption United States

Recent Stories

PCB Medical Advisory Committee discusses player sa ..

1 hour ago

PTI's response over Shehbaz Sharif's press confere ..

3 minutes ago

German Police Detain 6 Suspected Terrorists - Repo ..

3 minutes ago

Tree plantation only way to combat global warming: ..

3 minutes ago

Disagreements in Persian Gulf Around Iran Should B ..

4 minutes ago

Suicide Bomber Kills Soldier in Egypt's North Sina ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.