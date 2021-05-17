US Imposes Myanmar-Related Sanctions On Individuals In Turkey, Syria, Iraq - Treasury
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 08:45 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) The United States imposed terror-related sanctions on three individuals and one entity located in Turkey, Syria and Iraq, the Department of Treasury said on Monday.
The sanctions were imposed against Ibrahim Al-Fay from Turkey, Idris Al-Fay from Iraq, Alaa Khanfurah from Syria, and Al-Fay Company located in Myanmar. The Treasury did not disclose the nature of their connection to the military government of Myanmar.