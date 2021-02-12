UrduPoint.com
US Imposes Myanmar Sanctions On 10 Individuals, 3 Entities Over Coup - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

US Imposes Myanmar Sanctions on 10 Individuals, 3 Entities Over Coup - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The United States sanctioned ten individuals affiliated with Myanmar's military, plus three entities, in response to the February 1 coup in which State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and other democratically elected officials were arrested, the US State and Treasury departments announced on Thursday.

"Today, the United States is responding by designating the six current and former military officers who led the coup, as well as four members of the newly established State Administrative Council and three business entities that are owned or controlled by the military," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a press release.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a separate release that the Biden administration is prepared to take additional action.

"If there is more violence against peaceful protesters, the Burmese [Myanmar] military will find that today's sanctions are just the first," Yellen said.

Statements from both departments demanded that Myanmar's military regime relinquish power, restore the democratically elected government, release Suu Kyi and other prisoners, lift telecommunications and social media restrictions and refrain from violence against tens of thousands who have joined protests in recent days.

Sanctioned individuals include Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing and his deputy Soe Win, while all three sanctioned entities specialized in gems and jewelry, the Treasury Department said.

The sanctions freeze all property in the United States or controlled by Americans and prohibit financial dealings with US persons without Treasury approval.

