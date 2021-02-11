US Imposes Myanmar Sanctions on 8 individuals, 3 Entities - Treasury

The United States has introduced sanctions against eight persons and 3 entities over the crisis in Myanmar, the US Department of the Treasury announced on Thursday

All the eight individuals are generals in the Myanmar military, the Treasury Department said.

The sanctions also target Cancri Gems and Jewelry Co. Ltd. , Myanmar Imperial Jade Co., Ltd. and Myanmar Ruby Enterprise - all of which are based in the country, the Treasury Department added.