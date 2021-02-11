UrduPoint.com
US Imposes Myanmar Sanctions On 8 Individuals, 3 Entities - Treasury

Thu 11th February 2021

The United States has introduced sanctions against eight persons and 3 entities over the crisis in Myanmar, the US Department of the Treasury announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The United States has introduced sanctions against eight persons and 3 entities over the crisis in Myanmar, the US Department of the Treasury announced on Thursday.

All the eight individuals are generals in the Myanmar military, the Treasury Department said.

The sanctions also target Cancri Gems and Jewelry Co. Ltd. , Myanmar Imperial Jade Co., Ltd. and Myanmar Ruby Enterprise - all of which are based in the country, the Treasury Department added.

