US Imposes N. Korea-Related Sanctions On Russian Non-Bank Credit Organization - Treasury

US Imposes N. Korea-Related Sanctions on Russian Non-Bank Credit Organization - Treasury

The US government designated Russian Financial Society non-bank credit organization over North Korea sanctions, Treasury's Office of Asset Controls (OFAC) said in a notice on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The US government designated Russian Financial Society non-bank credit organization over North Korea sanctions, Treasury's Office of Asset Controls (OFAC) said in a notice on Wednesday.

"The following entity has been added to OFAC's SDN List.

.. Limited Liability Company Non-bank Credit Organization Russian Financial Society, house 9/26, building 1, Shchipok street, Moscow 115054, Russia; Secondary sanctions risk: North Korea Sanctions Regulations," the notice said.

More Stories From World

