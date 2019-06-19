- Home
- World
- News
- US Imposes N. Korea-Related Sanctions on Russian Non-Bank Credit Organization - Treasury
US Imposes N. Korea-Related Sanctions On Russian Non-Bank Credit Organization - Treasury
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 11:16 PM
The US government designated Russian Financial Society non-bank credit organization over North Korea sanctions, Treasury's Office of Asset Controls (OFAC) said in a notice on Wednesday
"The following entity has been added to OFAC's SDN List.
.. Limited Liability Company Non-bank Credit Organization Russian Financial Society, house 9/26, building 1, Shchipok street, Moscow 115054, Russia; Secondary sanctions risk: North Korea Sanctions Regulations," the notice said.