UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Imposes New Aluminum Sheet Tariffs On 18 Countries - Commerce Dept

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 09:08 PM

US Imposes New Aluminum Sheet Tariffs on 18 Countries - Commerce Dept

The United States will impose sweeping new tariffs on 18 countries determined to have dumped, or exported at below market value, aluminum sheet products into the United States, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The United States will impose sweeping new tariffs on 18 countries determined to have dumped, or exported at below market value, aluminum sheet products into the United States, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Friday.

"We look forward to receiving parties' comments on the preliminary determinations that aluminum sheet imports from 18 countries have been dumped, and in some cases unfairly subsidized, into the US market," Ross said in a statement, adding it was "the broadest US trade enforcement action in two decades."

The countries impacted will be Bahrain, Brazil, Croatia, Egypt, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Italy, Oman, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan and Turkey, the statement said.

Separately, Ross told Fox business that tariffs were being immediately imposed on Germany and Bahrain, even though the department's determination that there was dumping was preliminary.

The tariff rate would be largest against Germany with 52 percent to 132 percent, followed by Bahrain with rates in the single digits, Ross said.

Sheet, the most widely used form of aluminum, is found in all of the aluminum industry's major markets. In packaging, sheet is used to manufacture cans and packages. In transportation, aluminum sheet is used to manufacture panels for automobile bodies and tractor trailers. Sheet is used in home appliances and cookware.

Related Topics

India Business Turkey Egypt Oman Germany Spain Indonesia Italy Bahrain Brazil South Africa South Korea Romania United States Serbia Slovenia Croatia Greece Market Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

US stocks rise again on hopes for Covid-19 therapi ..

3 minutes ago

Azerbaijan says 'last chance' for Armenia to settl ..

3 minutes ago

BASF sees swing to multi-billion euro loss in 3Q

3 minutes ago

Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf lead Central Punjab to c ..

7 minutes ago

Islamabad police to introduce street watcher syste ..

7 minutes ago

Azerbaijan's Aliyev Says Armenia Must Comply With ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.