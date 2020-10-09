US Imposes New Aluminum Sheet Tariffs on 18 Countries - Commerce Dept

The United States will impose sweeping new tariffs on 18 countries determined to have dumped, or exported at below market value, aluminum sheet products into the United States, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The United States will impose sweeping new tariffs on 18 countries determined to have dumped, or exported at below market value, aluminum sheet products into the United States, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Friday.

"We look forward to receiving parties' comments on the preliminary determinations that aluminum sheet imports from 18 countries have been dumped, and in some cases unfairly subsidized, into the US market," Ross said in a statement, adding it was "the broadest US trade enforcement action in two decades."

The countries impacted will be Bahrain, Brazil, Croatia, Egypt, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Italy, Oman, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan and Turkey, the statement said.

Separately, Ross told Fox business that tariffs were being immediately imposed on Germany and Bahrain, even though the department's determination that there was dumping was preliminary.

The tariff rate would be largest against Germany with 52 percent to 132 percent, followed by Bahrain with rates in the single digits, Ross said.

Sheet, the most widely used form of aluminum, is found in all of the aluminum industry's major markets. In packaging, sheet is used to manufacture cans and packages. In transportation, aluminum sheet is used to manufacture panels for automobile bodies and tractor trailers. Sheet is used in home appliances and cookware.