US Imposes New Hezbollah-Related Sanctions On 3 People, 2 Entities - Treasury

Published December 02, 2022 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) The United States has imposed sanctions on three people and two entities in Lebanon over the alleged involvement in providing financial services and procuring weapons for Hezbollah, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took action against two individuals and two companies based in Lebanon for providing financial services to Hizballah, along with an additional individual involved in facilitating weapons procurement for Hizballah," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The financial services sanctions target Adel Mohamad Mansour and Naser Hasan Neser along with Al-Khobara for Accounting, Auditing, and Studies and Auditors for Accounting and Auditing.

The Treasury also sanctions Hassan Khalil for allegedly "actively working to procure weapons" on behalf of Hezbollah.

