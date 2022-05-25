US Imposes New Iran-Related Sanctions On 10 Persons, 9 Companies - Treasury
Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 07:26 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The United States has imposed new Iran-related sanctions, the US Treasury Department said on Wednesday.
The sanctions target 10 persons, including two Russian nationals, and nine companies of which one is Russian, the the US Treasury Department said in a release.