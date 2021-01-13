US Imposes New Iran-Related Sanctions on 3 Individuals, 16 Entities - Treasury

The United States has imposed counter-terrorism sanctions through the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on three individuals from Iran and Iraq and 16 Iranian entities, the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The United States has imposed counter-terrorism sanctions through the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on three individuals from Iran and Iraq and 16 Iranian entities, the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Wednesday.

The three individuals are Ahmad Marvi and Mohammad Mokhber, both from Iran, and Abd al-Aziz Malluh Mirjirash Al-Muhammadawi from Iraq, the statement said.

The entities that have been added to OFAC's list are Abadan Power Generation Company, Aslan Quds Razavi, Barkat Ventures, Iran Combine Manufacturing Co., Iran Mobin Electronic Development Company, Mofidrahbar Audit Firm, Quds Razavi Housing and Construction Co., Quds Razavi Mines Co., Quds Razavi Traditional Tile Co., Razavi Brokerage Firm, Razavi Economic Organization, Razavi Information and Communication Technology Co., Razavi Oil and Gas Development Co., Razavi Khodro Co. and Tadbir Drilling Development Company.