UrduPoint.com

US Imposes New Iran-Related Sanctions On 3 Persons, 4 Companies - Treasury

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2023 | 09:16 PM

US Imposes New Iran-Related Sanctions on 3 Persons, 4 Companies - Treasury

The United States has imposed new Iran-related sanctions on three individuals and four companies, including from Turkey, the Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) The United States has imposed new Iran-related sanctions on three individuals and four companies, including from Turkey, the Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Tuesday.

The United States has subjected Iranian national Amanallah Paidar to secondary sanctions for his alleged link to the Iranian Defense Technology and Science Research Center, OFAC said in a press release.

OFAC also imposed sanctions on Turkish national Murat Bukey and Iranian national Asghar Mahmoudi for their alleged link to Paidar, the release said.

Three Iranian companies have also been made subject to sanctions, including Defense Technology and Science Research Center, Farazan Industrial Engineering and Selin Technic, as well as one Turkish company, Ozone Havacilik Му Savunma Sanayi Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, the release added.

Related Topics

Technology Turkey Company United States From

Recent Stories

Al Ansari Exchange dedicates AED50mn to support Ra ..

Al Ansari Exchange dedicates AED50mn to support Ramadan campaign launched by Moh ..

9 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi greets leadership, people o ..

President Dr Arif Alvi greets leadership, people of regional countries celebrati ..

5 minutes ago
 SeaWorld Yas Island to open its doors 23 May in Ab ..

SeaWorld Yas Island to open its doors 23 May in Abu Dhabi

39 minutes ago
 SAU Vice Chancellor congratulates Dr Bhai Khan Sol ..

SAU Vice Chancellor congratulates Dr Bhai Khan Solangi

5 minutes ago
 Abdur Rehman sees no threat from Afghanistan in T2 ..

Abdur Rehman sees no threat from Afghanistan in T20I series

5 minutes ago
 US banking sector 'stabilizing' after turmoil: Yel ..

US banking sector 'stabilizing' after turmoil: Yellen

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.