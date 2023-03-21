US Imposes New Iran-Related Sanctions on 3 Persons, 4 Companies - Treasury

The United States has imposed new Iran-related sanctions on three individuals and four companies, including from Turkey, the Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) The United States has imposed new Iran-related sanctions on three individuals and four companies, including from Turkey, the Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Tuesday.

The United States has subjected Iranian national Amanallah Paidar to secondary sanctions for his alleged link to the Iranian Defense Technology and Science Research Center, OFAC said in a press release.

OFAC also imposed sanctions on Turkish national Murat Bukey and Iranian national Asghar Mahmoudi for their alleged link to Paidar, the release said.

Three Iranian companies have also been made subject to sanctions, including Defense Technology and Science Research Center, Farazan Industrial Engineering and Selin Technic, as well as one Turkish company, Ozone Havacilik Му Savunma Sanayi Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, the release added.