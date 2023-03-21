US Imposes New Iran-Related Sanctions on 3 Persons, 4 Companies - Treasury

The Kremlin is sincerely happy to host Chinese President Xi Jinping in Russia, the talks were successful and constructive, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) c.

"Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), in coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), designated four entities and three individuals in Iran and Turkey for their involvement in the procurement of equipment, including European-origin engines of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in support of Iran's UAV and weapons programs," OFAC said in a press release.

The United States has subjected Iranian national Amanallah Paidar to secondary sanctions for his alleged link to the Iranian Defense Technology and Science Research Center, OFAC said in a press release.

According to the press release, Paidar has served as a commercial manager and procurement agent for the DTSRC and procured UAV related items, including inertial measurement units and attitude and heading reference systems.

Defense Technology and Science Research Center (DTSRC) is designated for being owned and subordinate to the Iranian Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics' (MODAFL) Defense Industries Organization that was designated in 2007 for the development of Iran's nuclear and missile programs, the release said.

OFAC also imposed sanctions on Turkish national Murat Bukey and Iranian national Asghar Mahmoudi for their alleged link to Paidar, the release said.

Three Iranian companies have also been made subject to sanctions, including Defense Technology and Science Research Center, Farazan Industrial Engineering and Selin Technic, as well as one Turkish company, Ozone Havacilik Му Savunma Sanayi Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, the release added.

It is alleged that Paidar established Farazan Industrial Engineering to acquire defense equipment for the DTSRC, and attempted to procure European-origin turbine engines applicable for UAVs and Iranian surface-to-air missiles, the release added.

Bukey is being designated for supporting Paidar's DTSRC-related procurement efforts. In 2018, he allegedly directed his associate to launch Ozone Havacilik Ve Savunma Sanayi Ticaret Anonim Sirketi to facilitate his business with Iran, the release said.

Asghar Mahmoudi has allegedly facilitated the supply of items, including marine electronics, to Paidar and the DTSRC using his ownership of Selin Technic Co to facilitate his business with Paidar and other designated military entities, according to the release.