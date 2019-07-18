US Imposes New Iran-Related Sanctions On 5 Individuals, 7 Entities - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The United States on Thursday imposed new sanctions on five persons and seven entities over their alleged links to Iran's nuclear program, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"Today the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took action against a network of front companies and agents involved in the procurement of sensitive materials for sanctioned elements of Iran's nuclear program," the release said. "The individuals and entities targeted today are based in Iran, China, and Belgium and have acted as a procurement network for Iran's Centrifuge Technology Company (TESA), which plays a crucial role in Iran's uranium enrichment nuclear program through the production of centrifuges used in facilities belonging to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI)."